Vatican and child protection

Sir, – All Catholics should thank Marie Collins for dedicating three years of her life to the promising reforming work of the Vatican Commission for the Protection of Minors (“Abuse survivor resigns from Vatican child protection panel”, March 2nd). That she has resigned in frustration at the lack of Vatican curia support for the commission’s reforms to protect children is a scandal. This is another example of increasing resistance within the Roman curia led by high-ranking cardinals. It is a further serious blow not only against the hope of reform but more importantly against the authority of Pope Francis. These arch-conservative forces that held immense power under the last two popes now not only frustrate the reforming zeal of Pope Francis but threaten his pontificate. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN BUTLER,

Malahide,

Co Dublin.