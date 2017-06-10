Varadkar’s cabinet

Sir, – I am alarmed by Leo Varadkar’s remarks that he would select only those ministers he can trust for his new cabinet (“Varadkar says he plans to appoint ministers he can ‘trust’”, June 10th.) Surely ability should be the key consideration? Or does Mr Varadkar envisage a cabinet composed of nodding donkeys? – Yours, etc,

EUGENE McELDOWNEY,

Howth, Dublin 13.

Sir, – I’m sick of looking at the same old faces in the Cabinet. Bring out the broom, Leo! – Yours, etc,

EILEEN MURPHY,

Dublin 3.