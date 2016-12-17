Vacant buildings and homelessness

A chara, – Further to “Protesters take over vacant Nama building to accommodate Dublin’s homeless” (December 16th), perhaps there is hope for Ireland yet. On a dull day in December, a group of concerned citizens have seized one of thousands of empty Nama buildings so that the ever-increasing number of homeless in Dublin might have somewhere to sleep, safe from the cold and rain. – Is mise,

GLYN CARRAGHER,

Ballygar,

Co Galway.

Sir, – Oh, no. I can already feel a Christmas CD, Live from the Apollo, and a concert are on the way, while a succession of indignant musicians, artists, and associated serial self-promoters are about to berate us with their simplistic solutions to the homeless issue. Can’t they leave it to the Peter McVerry Trust, Merchants Quay, Simon, St Vincent de Paul, Focus and the other professionals in this field to do the right thing in the right way?

At least Bono, Bob and Sinead have the good sense to stay out of this. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL ANDERSON,

Balgriffin, Dublin 13.