Sir, – Nothing anyone can do will affect those rooting for Donal Trump. No messed-up debate, no defecting Republican senators or congressmen will in any way divert the class of voters supporting him now. Hillary Clinton has a smell of big money about her, which his supporters believe is responsible for their waning faith in the American dream. This in spite of Mr Trump being one of those money people they so abhor. – Yours, etc,

DERMOT TREACY,

Dublin 16.