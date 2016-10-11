US presidential debate

Sir, – US political debate has fallen to levels where coverage on most media has to include the following warning: “The rest of this article contains some graphic language” .

We should be worried, no matter who wins, about this poisonous level of debate and content. – Yours, etc,

BERNARD LYNCH,

Malahide, Co Dublin.

Sir, – Abraham Lincoln once said that “Women are the only people I am afraid of who I never thought would hurt me”. I guess that was before locker rooms were invented. – Yours, etc,

EVE PARNELL,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – In terms of normal courtesy, Hillary Clinton accorded her opponent a name; while with Donald Trump it was “her”, “she”, “her”, “she” for 90 per cent of the encounter. No way to treat a lady! – Yours, etc,

OLIVER McGRANE,

Rathfarnham, Dublin 16.