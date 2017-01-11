US intelligence report on Russia

Sir, – Were Russian intelligence to publish a report accusing the United States of malfeasance, with no evidence whatsoever bar innuendo and speculation, it would rightly be dismissed as a joke.

It would be wise then if the western media would adopt the same attitude to the recent report on Russia, which divulged not a scrap of evidence, yet has been widely reported as if it were fact. Better still if anyone who pointed this out was not immediately accused of being a Putin lackey.

Liberals should not forget where blind faith in US intelligence agencies has led us before. – Yours, etc,

COLM O’MAHONY,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.