Urban-oriented approach to water charges

Sir, – What sort of a Humpty Dumpty report has the Oireachtas Committee come up with on water? It suggests acquiescing to Sinn Féin demands that there be a constitutional referendum to ensure the supply of water cannot be privatised. Where would that leave someone like me who privately owns his own water supply by means of a household well? Do I become some sort of unconstitutional aberration? A well which I paid to have dug, supplied by a pump I bought, installed and have regularly serviced, fuelled by the electricity I pay for bimonthly and cleaned by the various filters I have changed annually. On top of these costs, the report proposes that I now pay further for my water through a form of general taxation levy. To cap it off, it suggests that the excessive and wasteful use of water be discouraged by ensuring the culprits be metered – oh sorry, wait, it said the installation of meters would be voluntary. I’m confused.

The myopic, urban-oriented approach of the anti-water charges collective has been fully voiced now. I think the folks who coined the adage that a camel was a horse designed by committee would find corroboration of that proposal in this particular document.

– Yours, etc,

RAY LEONARD

Blessington,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – I consider it somehow deliciously Irish that the anti-austerity movement [in their campaign against water charges] are now moving to protect those with swimming pools, hot-tubs and the like!

– Yours, etc,

PETER PIERSE

Ballynahoulort,

Tralee.