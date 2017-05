Sir, – It’s clear that Danny Healy-Rae missed his true calling in life. Blessed with an ability to generate copious quantities of hot air at will, he should have been a balloonist! And what a tourism boost for Kilgarvan that would have been, ballooning up over Mangerton, but never after a big meal, of course. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN ROBINSON,

Daingean,

Co Offaly.