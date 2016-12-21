Uninsured drivers

Sir, – The article by Sinead Carroll hardly breaks new ground (“Insurance firms fixated on profits not claims”, Opinion & Analysis, December 19th). Of course the insurance companies want to make profit. Why else would they be in business?

The State has two options when dealing with the issue of motor insurance.

The first is to have a state-run system with tight control of the rules and regulations surrounding motor insurance.

The second is to allow private profit-making companies to supply motor insurance under government control.

Successive Irish governments have opted for the latter system but unfortunately have not exerted enough supervision of the industry, so that practices are dubious and pricing of policies seems irrational.

Motor insurance for younger drivers has become unaffordable.

The situation is no longer tolerable, and the news that one driver in 14 is uninsured should spur the Government into taking control of the industry. – Yours, etc,

AOIFE LORD,

Tankardstown, Co Meath.