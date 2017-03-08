Undocumented or illegal?

Sir, – I have to agree with Fintan O’Toole’s article in relation to the double think of Irish society regarding immigrants (“We are undocumented but they are illegal”, Opinion & Analysis, March 8th).

There seems to be some sort of mist in the Irish mindset in relation to immigrants. It is fine to complain about the “undocumented Irish ” in the US and the right they have to stay in that country. This sentiment is not extended in many cases to immigrants who come to our country to live.

The so-called “direct provision” system is a joke. People should not be be kept for years waiting to be naturalised. Many of them could work here and contribute to Irish society. Yet they are prevented from doing so. At least be honest. Give them citizenship or deport them forthwith and face the consequences.

Is there racism present in this double-think? I would certainly think there is. – Yours, etc,

RORY O’CONNOR,

Kenmare,

Co Kerry.

A chara, – In the real world, beyond journalists and politicians, the euphemism “undocumented” is rarely if ever encountered. “Illegal”, the accurate term, is overwhelmingly used to describe those of all races, including Irish, living in a country, well, illegally. Those few people who use the term “undocumented”, presumably because they regard it as being politically correct, also apply it to all races.

While Fintan O’Toole is pondering the meaning of words and how they might be used or misused, he might be well served to pause for a while at “racism”. – Is mise,

DAVE SLATER,

Kilkea, Co Kildare.