Undocumented migrants

Sir, – Your article on illegal “undocumented” Irish immigrants is too gentle on the Irish illegals in America (“Undocumented Irish in US live in fear of Trump’s resolve”, November 19th). They have broken the law in a friendly state, made it more difficult for law-abiding Irish to migrate to the US and now expect support from both the Irish and the US governments. Although they deserve little sympathy, our Irish politicians regularly support their case in talks with their US counterparts. If the Irish Government wants the “undocumented aliens” to achieve residency in the US, perhaps it could first set a rational example by giving right of residence to illegal immigrants in Ireland. – Yours, etc,

PAVEL MARIANSKI,

Dungarvan,

Co Waterford.

Sir, – Following the election of Donald Trump, we have had Minister of State for European Affairs Dara Murphy calling for “normalisation” for the Irish “undocumented” living in the US. Let’s get one thing straight. The word “undocumented” is a politically correct word to mask the reality of what these people are. They are illegal aliens. It is quite simple. They should not be in the US.

Similarly, the term “normalisation” hides the reality of what is suggested to resolve the issue – a clean slate and carry on regardless.

Understandably many people take exception to this. I know people who emigrated and did it legally. They paid expensive legal and medical fees and played by the rules. What does wiping the slate clean for those who chose to break the law says to those who obeyed the law?

Furthermore, according to the Migrant Rights Council of Ireland (MRCI) website, here in Ireland we have the staggering number of 20,000 to 26,000 illegal aliens living in the Republic. As with the illegals in the US, these people have absolutely no right to be here. Presumably many are working. Who is employing them?

Many employers in Ireland go to great expense to abide by visa rules for non-EU employees. However, many Irish based businesses are clearly prepared to flout the law. The reason they do this is because the penalties for breaking the law are insufficient. Law enforcement either does not have the necessary power or is being directed from on high to ignore the issue.

This is unacceptable, and I would prefer to see our elected representatives tackle this. – Yours, etc,

FERGUS NOLAN,

Goatstown,

Dublin 14.