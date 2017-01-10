Under the weather

Sir, – A secondary effect of the recent hospital trolley crisis is that for the first time I became aware of the HSE website undertheweather.ie.

What a strange name for a website involved in the business of healthcare, hiding serious medical advice behind a rather frivolous meteorological title.

How are our recently arrived immigrants with less than total fluency in English supposed to find this website online?

In a similar vein, might I suggest that the HSE change the name of its main HSE.ie website to assickasaparrot.ie? – Yours, etc,

PAVEL MARIANSKI,

Dungarvan, Co Waterford.