UN summit on migrants and refugees

Sir, – The UN General Assembly summit on migrants and refugees takes place this week in New York. This is the time for the Irish Government and fellow EU member states to tell the world how they plan to live up to their responsibilities toward the world’s 59 million refugees.

This is a global crisis. There has not been a refugee crisis like this since the second World War.

Ireland and the EU need to take immediate actions, focusing on protection, safe passage, solidarity and ultimately the opportunity for refugees and migrants to access a livelihood.

Ireland should take a lead by fulfilling its pledges on relocation and resettlement of refugees from some of the worst conflicts and human rights abuses across the globe.

In addition, Ireland needs to recommit to reaching its overseas development target of 0.7 per cent of gross national income and reverse the declining trend that we have seen since 2008. This measure will help to address the root causes that are driving this crisis. – Yours, etc,

DAVID DALTON,

Chief Executive,

Plan International Ireland,

Baggot Street Lower,

Dublin 2.