Tusla and dysfunction

Sir, – Your lead editorial of May 31stdraws renewed attention to the systematic failing of our child-protection service. In so doing you assert that calls for the abolition of Tusla are “misplaced”. Rather you argue that the source of our dysfunctional childcare agency stems from two factors: insufficient resources and lack of political will. I hope that your clear assertion of these external explanatory factors will not preclude your newspaper’s openness to considering that part, and perhaps a significant part, of the dysfunction arises from factors internal to Tusla’s management and culture. – Yours, etc,

Fr TONY O’RIORDAN, SJ

(Former parish priest

Moyross, Limerick),

Melbourne,

Australia.