Turkey and free speech rights

Sir, – According to the report “Diplomatic row deepens as Turks clash with police” (March 12th), the Turkish government claims the right to hold political rallies in the Netherlands and Germany, citing the principle of “free speech”.

Such rallies might pose fewer risks of public disorder and thus be more likely to obtain permits, if free political debate were allowed within Turkey.

Regarding the Turkish foreign minister’s remark “If my going (to Rotterdam) will increase tension, let it be”, this sounds as if he hasn’t understood that an important duty of a foreign minister is to reduce international tensions, not to stoke them up. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL DRURY,

Brussels, Belgium.