Trump, the US and climate change

Sir, – The definition of a “rogue state” is a country regarded as breaking international law and posing a threat to the security of other nations. The recent move by President Donald Trump to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change is a devastating blow to the poorest and most vulnerable people in the world and is a definite threat to global security.

Climate change is already reducing global food supplies particularly in the countries where Trócaire works. Right now 2.5 million children in east Africa are hungry and malnourished because of drought and these countries are on the verge of famine. According to the UN, food and water shortages around the world are threatening our global security. Conflict and war are exacerbated by food and water shortages. This is reinforcing global poverty, increasing migration and creating global unrest. The actions of a global superpower in ignoring scientific reality and pulling out of an international agreement to tackle these issues is a threat to us all.

The US is the second highest producer of harmful emissions and the highest per head of population. This legacy places a tremendous responsibility on the United States government. Instead the Trump administration is choosing to ignore reality, despite the threats to even its own citizens. The World Bank has stated that five of the top 10 cities in the world most at risk from climate change are in the US.

Every day across the developing world Trócaire staff meet families and communities who are the most affected by climate change even though they have done nothing to cause this problem. They are struggling to farm and produce food because of erratic weather. They are struggling to send their children to school because of the strain on their families. This is creating another generation condemned to poverty and exploitation, while one of the world’s biggest polluters is walking away from its responsibilities.

Economic nationalism is endangering the planet and targeting the most vulnerable.

Up to now the US had an important role in oversight of the Paris agreement, especially in monitoring the emissions of other nations and keeping them honest.

This will now also disappear and probably encourage some countries to withdraw or feel they no longer have to make the effort to keep their commitments to reduce carbon emissions.

Ireland will soon have a new Taoiseach and one of his first acts should be to unambiguously reaffirm Ireland’s commitment to the Paris climate agreement. We owe it to the poorest and most vulnerable people in our world. We also owe it to our own children and grandchildren, who will unfortunately pay the price of denial and inaction. – Yours, etc,

EAMONN MEEHAN,

Trócaire,

Executive Director,

Maynooth,

Co Kildare.

Sir, – Dr David Woods's objection to taking measures against climate change lacks substance (June 5th). He complains about what he considers to be the hypocrisy of "Mary Robinson and her ilk" flying around the world. As an accusation, that's harsh; as an argument, it is irrelevant. It is an ad hominem attack with no logical connection to the question of whether climate change is real.

If we all abandoned our climate control commitments, the science strongly suggests that irreversible climate change would follow with devastating consequences to future generations. Suggesting that we shouldn’t take the threat of climate change seriously unless leading advocates travel by bicycle and eat turnips is ludicrous. – Yours, etc,

COLIN WALSH,

Templeogue,

Dublin 6W.