Sir, – Michael Drury speculates as to who won the round of golf between Rory McIlroy and Donald Trump (February 23rd).

Bearing in mind his performance in last November’s election, the flaxen-haired US president probably lost on stroke-play but went on to win the round on match-play. After all, isn’t match-play the “electoral college” of golf? – Yours, etc,

RONAN SCANLAN

Leopardstown,

Dublin 18.