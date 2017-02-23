Trump’s round with Rory McIlroy

Sir, – This may have been the only occasion since his inauguration that President Trump willingly played by the rules. I’d wager that, as a result, he didn’t win. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL DRURY,

Brussels.

Sir, – The recent negative reaction to Rory McIlroy playing golf with President Trump ignores two realities. One is that Rory McIlroy is his own man and that he doesn’t play the popularity game, adopting populist positions to promote what people might call “Brand Rory”. One doesn’t have to always agree with him but he should be admired for his independent thinking. Second, media outlets need to be more professional when covering Donald Trump’s time as president. I don’t like his policies but he is after all the president of the United States. Not every policy he will put forward will be negative or offensive. Yet media outlets are dealing with him as if he were totally toxic. It’s just not that simple, and we should remember that he does have a legitimate mandate. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN CULLEN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – Timesheet arrangements all over the country would collapse if we had to agree with, never mind like, our fourball colleagues. Some of the most durable golfing partnerships I know disagree with each other on almost everything, except their love of the sport. It’s part of the appeal of the game. – Yours, etc,

Dr PAUL ARMSTRONG,

Lifford, Co Donegal.

Sir, – Rory McIlroy should be thanked for keeping Donald Trump out of harm’s way for four hours. – Yours, etc,

JOHN MORRISON,

Kildinan,

Co Cork.