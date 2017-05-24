Trump’s political rhetoric

Sir, – In my 30 years of writing ads, what if I had trumpeted the qualities of a product thus: “Our detergent is fantastic. It has an amazing formula made by very, very clever people – scientists – working in their highly advanced workplaces, labs. The most outstanding labs in the world. Your wash is going to be very, very clean – cleaner than anyone else’s wash, or any wash ever in the history of laundry. It’s going to be brilliant for everyone – all whiter than white. Forget those other. Losers. They are so dishonest. We’re going to dish the dirt on their fake media campaign. We’re going to drain the sump.”

I think we know. I’d have been summoned to the managing director’s office, queried about my sanity and the conversation would have ended with “You’re fired.” – Yours, etc,

BYNA TWOMEY,

Monkstown,

Co Dublin.