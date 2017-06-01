Trump’s ‘covfefe’ tweet

Sir, – Donald Trump’s latest tweeted insight, “despite the constant negative press covfefe”, has confused many worldwide (News, May 31st). I suspect it’s an acronym for “count ourselves very fortunate electorate forgets everything”. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.

Sir, – Any night porter will recognise “covfefe” to be a wee small hours garbled request for badly needed fresh coffee. The “v” indicates he is entertaining four fellow guests. Then again, it may just be a subtle hint that the brass section prefers the Cork candidate in the Fine Gael kerfuffle. – Yours, etc,

D FLINTER,

Headford,

Co Galway.