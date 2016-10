Sir, – I suggest that whoever is responsible should dust down (and reconsider) the Doonbeg planning permission file as soon as possible.

Michael Noonan should also reassemble his comely maiden squad. – Yours, etc,

PAT McQUAILE

Drogheda,

Co Louth.

Sir, – The way things are going for Hillary Clinton all Donald Trump has to do is keep his mouth shut.

– Yours, etc,

RONNIE PERSSE

Dublin 3.