Trump and the political climate

Sir, – Political commentators and Republican Party officials in the US are trying to allay public concern about Donald Trump by claiming he will govern as a practical-minded businessman – all while ignoring the appointment of extremist Steve Bannon as chief strategist in the White House. This brings to mind the weather forecasters in New York who ignored an approaching storm system and predicted only snow flurries for the city on St Stephen’s Day, 1947. The actual result was a record-setting blizzard that dumped 25.5 inches of snow on New York. Ignoring reality does not change reality. – Yours, etc,

DAN DONOVAN,

Dungarvan,

Co Waterford.

Sir, – Has Donald somewhat rowed back on the “wall” idea? Perhaps he is going to sit on the fence ? – Yours, etc,

TOM GILSENAN,

Beaumont,

Dublin 9.