Trump and the mass media

Sir, – I assume that President Trump’s “unfettered capitalism” for the American people will be accompanied by “unfettered socialism” for the bankers? – Yours, etc,

CHARLIE McGEEVER,

Ballina,

Co Tipperary.

Sir, – In response to Sheila Deegan (February 25th), I’d like to point out that Donald Trump doesn’t drink either. Does he share the same advantages as Enda? In particular, “always fully in control”, “no silly speeches”, and “capable of making clear and effective decisions”? Alcohol can’t be blamed for everything! – Yours, etc,

EILIS LYNCH,

Ashbourne,

Co Meath.

Sir, – “Shining a light on bad government” (Editorial, February 27th) highlights the danger implicit in Donald Trump’s attempt to make the news media subservient to his worldview. This would undermine the free press principal of the first amendment of the US constitution. Thomas Jefferson’s warning must be recalled: “The greatest danger to American freedom is a government that ignores the constitution.” – Yours, etc.

DAN DONOVAN,

Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

Sir, – You media types are certainly getting great mileage out of Donald. A little gratitude wouldn’t go astray. – Yours, etc,

MARY KEYES,

Dublin 3.

Sir, – The depressing news in relation to the proposed US budget by President Trump concerning an obscene increase in military spending reminds me of the words of a former US president. “Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its labourers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children. This is not a way of life at all in any true sense. Under the clouds of war, it is humanity hanging on a cross of iron.” The words of Dwight Eisenhower. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD RODGERS,

Malahide,

Co Dublin.