Trump and Paris climate change accord

Sir, – President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement has been greeted with a chorus of disapproval around the world. The decision by the world’s second largest polluter to turn its back on commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will have consequences for everyone, but most especially for Africa’s vulnerable poor.

Africa is the region least responsible for global climate change, and yet it is the one most vulnerable to its effects. Farmers across the continent – where few can afford to irrigate their fields – are particularly at risk from changes in rainfall patterns. In addition, Africa is already suffering the effects of warming rates at nearly twice the global average. The decision by the US administration to withdraw from an international agreement which seeks to halt global warming is heartbreaking. If there is a silver lining to this storm cloud, it is that the decision may strengthen the resolve of others – national governments across the world, together with civil society in the US – to continue to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. – Yours, etc,

RAY JORDAN,

Chief Executive,

Gorta-Self Help Africa,

Dublin 8.