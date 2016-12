Sir, – I was amused at the heading of the letter sent in by Hilary Carr (“Trolleys and cranes”, December 15th). On walking along the Boyne river last Sunday morning, I counted six trolleys (of the supermarket variety) and three cranes (of the feathered variety). I also agree with your reader that it would be heartwarming to see a reduction in trolley numbers and an increase in the crane population. – Yours, etc,

PHIL REILLY,

Drogheda,

Co Louth.