Sir, – Further to “Theresa May accused of cover-up over Trident missile misfire” (January 23rd), does it really matter if a nuclear missile goes a bit astray? If the time ever comes that missiles are launched there will be such devastation from the hundreds launched that they can all go astray. There will be so little left that the fact that friendly or enemy fire caused your vaporisation will be of no real interest. – Yours, etc,

JOHN ROGERS,

Rathowen,

Co Westmeath.