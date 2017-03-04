Tribunals and the search for truth

Sir, – An apparent omission from Mr Justice Peter Charleton’s opening remarks regarding the disclosure tribunal, as far as this taxpayer is concerned, was any mention of the legal status of the findings.

If it emerges that any of the participants have broken the law, can this be even stated in the report? Will the report be passed to the Garda Síochána or Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission for further investigation and possible prosecutions?

Or will all that taxpayers’ hard-earned investment simply end up on a shelf?

Mr Justice Charleton’s otherwise comprehensive introduction left me none the wiser on this score. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL COLLINS,

Kimmage Road West,

Dublin 12.