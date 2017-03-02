Tribunals and the search for truth

Sir, – Mr Justice Peter Charleton, in his opening remarks at the tribunal, stated that “Every lie told to this tribunal will be a waste of what ordinary men and women have paid for”. It appears that the learned judge is assuming that a considerable quantum of lies will be told during the course of this tribunal and that his statement is calculated to ameliorate the impact of such lies. Unfortunately, given what has happened in previous tribunals, we cannot be too hopeful that the judge will have much success in this regard. – Yours, etc,

FRED FITZSIMONS,

Drumbracken,

Carrickmacross,

Co Monaghan.