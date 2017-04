Sir, – Unfortunately this is the time of year when we bid farewell to views of some of our great architectural gems in the capital, thanks to the blight of overgrown trees. Say farewell to seeing Trinity College from Dame Street, the Four Courts from across the Liffey, City Hall from Grattan Bridge and the fine bank buildings down Foster Place. – Yours, etc,

JOE RYAN,

Churchtown,

Dublin 14.