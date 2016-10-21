Transport and the Aran Islands

A chara, – Further to “Fears over loss of ferry service to Aran island of Inis Mór” (October 19th), it must be said that the people of Inis Mór, who face the prospect of not only losing their ferry service from November 2nd but also their air link with the mainland, deserve better support from the people of Ireland than a precarious transport service that limps along from month to month.

How can schools and essential services be maintained for the young and old on our islands with such unreliable transport links that simply cannot make profits in winter months? As guardians of Inis Mór’s priceless archeological, linguistic and cultural treasures, the people of the Aran Islands must be awaiting the marketing visionaries who will rebrand their amazing homeland for the world to discover its wonders, even if the current politicians of this country cannot see the importance of prioritising reliable ferry services there.

Why penny-pinch when it comes to supporting the last remaining Gaeltachtaí where our beautiful language, in its richest form, still thrives?

As a country we are prepared to almost casually spend €30 million on a local library in Dún Laoghaire. Good transport arrangements for the Aran Islands are a very small price to pay to help support a national and international treasure. – Is mise,

PAULINE UÍ ARGÁIN,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.