Sir, – I read with regret of the death of Gillian Bowler (“Budget Travel founder a noted entrepreneur”, Obituary, December 15th). However, for all her qualities and attributes, she was not the first woman to chair an Irish publicly quoted company. That honour belonged to Margaret Hamilton Reid, who was chairman of Switzers from 1956 to 1972. – Yours, etc,

ROBERT NEILL,

Enniskerry, Co Wicklow.