Traffic congestion, tolls and the M50

Sir, – Once again I have been treated to a delicious Fawlty Towers moment from another of our State bodies, this time from the National Transport Authority, which wants to increase tolls on the M50 to discourage its use and thereby curb traffic congestion (News, December 30th).

It seems that, in addition to our hospitals, it is now our major roads that would be perfectly fine and adequate, if only the inconsiderate masses would stop using them. – Yours, etc,

GERARD REYNOLDS,

Churchtown, Dublin 14.