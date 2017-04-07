Tracksuits and the beautiful game

Sir, – It is amazing that the Irish women’s soccer team was in 2017 obliged to share Irish tracksuits for their representative competitions (“Row between FAI and women’s national team resolved”, April 6th).

During the 1970s, Bord Lúthchleas na hÉireann (BLÉ), now the Athletic Association of Ireland, progressed from sharing tracksuits in both women’s and men’s team to issuing one tracksuit per year to all members of national teams.

Interesting to recall that BLÉ was then managed by a totally voluntary executive with one very efficient female part-time employee. – Yours, etc,

KAY GUY,

( Former team manager

Irish athletics),

Dublin 14.