Sir, – Your report on the reopening of Goldenbridge cemetery (May15th) boldly, but incorrectly, places the cemetery in the townland of Inchicore.

Goldenbridge cemetery is in the townland of Goldenbridge North.

The townlands of Ireland are still extant and can be verified at osi.ie, the website of the Ordnance Survey Ireland.– Yours, etc,

FRANCIS HAYES,

Kilmainham,

Dublin 8.