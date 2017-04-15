Too much information about Rescue 116?

Sir, – I am appalled at your insensitivity in publishing the disturbing details of the doomed craft. Do we really need to know of the terror experienced by the crew in their last moments?

Reading the article today, I put myself in the place of the crew’s families and friends. Turning again the knife in their still-raw wounds. Only the most hardened of mortals could fail to be moved by the transcript. Is your newspaper putting its readers in this category? – Yours, etc,

AUDREY KASSELIS,

Lourdes, France.