Tobacco and packaging

Sir, – Donal Buggy’s assertion (November 24th) that the recent correspondence between tobacco companies and the Oireachtas Health Committee is simply an attempt to disrupt the plain packaging legislation is completely unfounded.

The original Act stated that traditional packs of cigarettes would be phased out of the Irish market over a 12-month period starting from May 2016. Clearly this date has passed and, for various reasons, the Government has yet to pass the necessary legislation. Far from trying to disrupt the introduction of plain packaging, we were simply suggesting an alternative option in terms of start date and approach given the original start date has passed.

In terms of the ink colour used on the cigarettes in plain packs, we agree with Mr Buggy that the Tobacco Control Unit should look at best practice internationally. Plain packaging laws in the UK, France and Australia all state that black ink should be used on individual cigarettes and we believe that it makes sense for Ireland to follow suit.

I hope your readers will see that, far from being disruptive, we are simply trying to provide pragmatic suggestions and seek clarity to ensure a smooth transition to plain packaging. – Yours, etc,

SIMON CARROLL,

Country Manager,

PJ Carroll & Co Ltd,

Leopardstown, Dublin 18.