Sir, – In an era when public service in this country is, regrettably, more often denigrated than praised, the passing this month of two outstanding public servants, TK Whitaker and Dermot Gallagher, should perhaps give us pause for thought that the relative stability and health of our Republic owes much to the committed, unstinting and focused work of a dedicated and patriotic group, most often away from the public gaze. They deserve both our praise and gratitude. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK NOLAN,

Cabinteely,

Dublin 18.