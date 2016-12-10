TK Whitaker

Sir, – I should like to join countless others in congratulating Dr Ken Whitaker on reaching his 100th birthday. He is indeed in so many respects the father of the nation, though with characteristic modesty he would be the first to disclaim such a description as pompous and grandiose.

He was chancellor of the National University when I was a member of the NUI Senate and I was also privileged to enjoy his company as a colleague in Seanad Éireann.

On social occasions he would sing The Lark in the Clear Air, a gentle and lovely air which reflected somehow his genial personality.

– Yours, etc,

JOHN A MURPHY,

Douglas Road,

Cork.