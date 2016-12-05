Time to tame those noisy exhausts

Sir, – In “The 49 Jaguar F-Type – an old-fashioned and loud-as-heck sports car” (November 30th), I read of “the exhaust note with the rest of the car thrown in for free”, and “ its thunderous roar and addictive overarching crackle”.

Noisy cars, including the small ones, are spreading fast here in Australia and in Ireland. Why? Does it help in driving from A to B? Or are cars now just expressions of pseudo-masculinity (or femininity). The increasing racket on the roads is just appalling, and totally unnecessary. – Yours, etc,

FERGAN O’SULLIVAN,

Artarmon, Australia.