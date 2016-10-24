Time to move on?

Sir, – It is 100 years since Ireland fell into line with British Greenwich Mean Time. On this unfortunate centenary, is it now not time to realign ourselves with our European neighbours? Since England and Wales have chosen to leave the European Union, we no longer have any excuse to remain linked with a system that will inflict on us an extra hour of miserable darkness from the end of this month, which will prevail until the population is fully depleted of vitamin D.

We need to move forward, not put the clocks back. – Yours, etc,

ROWLAND REECE,

Dublin 5.