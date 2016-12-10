Time to end free travel?

Sir, – As a frequent train, Luas and bus traveller – free – can I suggest that those with free travel, and with a pension, over say, €50,000, should be willing to pay an annual stipend for the travel pass, this sum to go to public transport? An amount of €100 or even €200 comes to mind.

Before the relevant cohort throw a wobbly and condemn me for proposing that they give up something they really would not miss, think of the alternative. We hear from Minister for Transport Shane Ross that Bus Éireann will be commercially dead in 24 months. We know Luas will almost certainly go the same way. Can Iarnrod Éireann be far behind? So travel will no longer be available free.

With some version of my proposal I would still travel as much as at present, spend money when away and contribute to the survival of public transport. And if our representatives think to take too much, I will join the grey lynch-mob at the next hustings.

FRANK DURKIN

Tullamore

Co Tipperary.