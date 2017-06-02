Time to change our tune on music

Sir, – In our modern society is it not possible for music to be considered art? Or does overexposure to music in our everyday life diminish our appreciation? You can’t enter a shop without being greeted by a form of curated music playing through speakers.

Do people find that they’re barraged with too much music each day to merit forking out the price of admission to a concert? Does this have a negative impact on concert attendances?

Does this mean concerts need to adapt and offer more than playing music but rather an experience?

Either way, it is a sad state when people would, without much thought, pay more for a cup of coffee than music. – Yours, etc,

GAVIN BRENNAN,

Clontarf,

Dublin 3.