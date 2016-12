Sir, – While measures to take on systematic illegal dumping are welcome, there should also be proactive moves by retailers, supported by Government departments and local councils, to tackle the plastic bottle and can blight that is ruining our roadways and countryside. A simple 15 cent refundable deposit on bottles and cans, as in some European countries, has proved successful elsewhere. – Yours, etc,

JOE RYAN,

Churchtown,

Dublin 14.