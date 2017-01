Sir, – How have I lived this long and not heard of “thunder-snow”? Has Met Éireann coined this phrase?

Can we now expect “wind-rain”, “sun-breeze” and “gale-sleet”? – Yours, etc,

MARIA O’ROURKE,

Carlow.

Sir, – The snow that wasn’t. Blue skies over Cavan. The only white, the shirts on sale in Patsy Boyle’s window. The only thunder, the sound of Norman, our great street sweeper, sneezing. The only wind, that coming in from the US. – Yours, etc,

PAUL CONNOLLY,

Cavan.