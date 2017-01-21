Threats to media freedom

Sir, – I am surprised to read that the Press Council is concerned about threats to the media from those it refers to as “the wealthy” (“Media threatened by small group of rich people, says Press Council”, January 19th). It seems to me that the media should be already fully aware of the delicate state of the self-esteem of those whose wealth has given them status, position in society, the admiration of many and the inevitable envy of the few. In spite of their achievements, some of these paragons of success can be so self-effacing that, at times, even legal inquiries (unquestionably unnecessary) into some companies have found it difficult to discover who owns what. I hesitate to imagine the outcome for all if entrepreneurship of this nature was not continued to be given unrestricted freedom to operate. – Yours, etc,

D KEOGH,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.