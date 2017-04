Sir, – I am cognisant of the space pressures (as outlined in bold type) on your Comment & Letters page. Therefore, it may be wise to redevelop the blank space on the banner at the top of the letters section. This expanse measuring in excess of 8cm by 2cm could ideally contain a pithy missive – just like this one. – Yours, etc,

FRANK BYRNE,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.