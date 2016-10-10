There’s nothing like a letter

Sir, – I enjoyed the article by Catherine Mack in your Magazine about letter writing (September 29th). It brought back so many happy memories to me, especially of when I was in boarding school. When the post arrived each day, the nuns would bring a bundle to the refectory and set them down on each table while we had our dinner. We’d spend the whole meal trying to peep at the letters to see if there was one for us. Letters were our lifeline to the outside world! I kept nearly all my letters, especially from my Dad because he wrote so beautifully, and he could be so funny. Whenever I’m feeling nostalgic I open up the shoebox , and read those lovely letters. I have ones from my Dad when I was in London too, and it’s so interesting to read what was going on as he brought so much colour and life to me through writing. I always say there is nothing like a letter. It’s tangible, personal, and you can keep it forever. – Yours, etc,

RÓISÍN GLYNN-STEED,

Rahoon, Galway.