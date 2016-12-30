The year in review

Sir, – Your 2016 review supplements pretty much hit the nail on the head as far as this outgoing year is concerned.

However, you carried a keener, more graphic sense of 2016 last week in your front-page photograph on December 23rd of people queueing, in Dublin, for food parcels, and the Martyn Turner cartoon on the following day, Christmas Eve, of Santa’s sleigh brimming with nuclear weapons, neo-fascism, racism and a host of other “nasties”.

These two striking images said everything, in the context of both home and abroad, about a year which I will be happily rid of. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL GANNON,

Kilkenny.