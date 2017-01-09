The winter health crisis

A chara, – The annual surge in patients on trolleys in emergency departments frequently presents a stick to bash the current Minister and various overpaid managers with. While corporate responsibility needs to be recognised, there are broader societal issues at stake.

The previous government introduced a system of free GP care for children under six and a pilot scheme for pharmacies to treat “minor ailments”. These schemes and an ever-growing medicalisation of common illnesses has led to parents and the public losing confidence in their own ability to treat and care for self-limiting minor illness. The obvious consequence of increasing demand (but not need) for medical services was widely predicted by GPs.

As a society, we need to value limited resources and use them appropriately. The Government need to focus on evidence-based, equitable policy interventions that will facilitate access, while not stimulating unnecessary demand. Education in schools, sports and other groupings in addition to the HSE’s undertheweather.ie website may help alleviate the pressure on GP and pharmacy services, many of whom simply do not need to be contacted for self-limiting viral infections. – Is mise,

Dr FRED N EASTERBY,

Clontarf,

Dublin 3.

Sir, – As Dr Mike Quirke points out (January 5th), the present exacerbation of our perpetual bed crisis was as predictable as the coming of winter. The convivial nature of Christmas allows microbes to spread widely, and so these outbreaks of influenza and norovirus might have been anticipated.

It’s also worth stating these bugs are likely to spread to new facilities in the near future. Hundreds of doctors in training will rotate between hospitals this month. It’s possible that many will bring more than an infectious sense of enthusiasm to their new base hospitals. There are possible solutions to these issues. The take-up rate of influenza vaccine among hospital staff is only about 22 per cent. And the changeover dates for trainee doctors could be moved from January and July quite readily. – Yours, etc,

ADVERTISEMENT

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Belgooly,

Co Cork.

Sir, – Following a relatively minor accident, I had reason to visit A&E in the Mater hospital in Dublin before Christmas and for a number of follow-up appointments subsequently. In a week of negative commentary on our health service, I just wanted to express my thanks for the treatment I received. Every member of staff I encountered from security and administration to nurses and doctors were courteous, extremely hard-working and professional.

We are lucky to have them. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL MURPHY,

Phibsborough,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – I write bleary-eyed, jaded and extremely angry having just endured a 20-hour stay at the emergency department of Waterford University Hospital with my 80-year-old mother, who was nursing a fractured wrist for the duration.

It took 10 hours from the time of admission at 7pm on Tuesday night to see a doctor. Another elderly lady, who was waiting longer than us, gave up at about 2am and went home.

Beside me an elderly gentleman had been waiting to go to coronary care since 4pm.

He still hadn’t been attended to 13 hours later.

For the record, I saw no-one in a crowded waiting room with flu symptoms.

If the Minster for Health Simon Harris could not see this shambles coming, then he is in the wrong job. The man seems as incapable of even putting a dent in this crisis as any of his predecessors.

Please stop pointing the finger, Minister, and just get it sorted. – Yours, etc,

CATHERINE POWER,

Waterford.

Sir, – Please knock off the criticism of Simon Harris for being young. It isn’t fair. Ageism cuts both ways. – Yours, etc,

ANNE HICKEY,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Liam Cassidy (January 5th) wonders why union members report the numbers of hospital patients on trolleys (on the grounds there are enough administrators to do so), and frets about the time “wasted” on the task.

Regarding his first point, has he considered that HSE management do not wish these facts to be known?

Regarding his latter point, on January 5th the hospital with the most trolleys being used in this fashion was University Hospital Limerick, with 60.

I wonder how much time Mr Cassidy would waste in counting to 60? His indignation seems strangely misdirected. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL DEASY,

Ballyphehane,

Cork.