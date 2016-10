Sir, – Further to recent correspondence (September 27th) noting the number of letter-writers from Galway that grace these pages, perhaps we should call it the City of the Scribes. – Yours, etc,

EILEEN WALSH,

Rathfarnham,Dublin 14.

Sir, – Never mind all the letter-writers from Galway, what about all the Donegal people on Winning Streak? – Yours, etc,

ANNE BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.